US Congress votes to end brief government shutdown


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate early on Friday morning in approving a bill to end an overnight federal shutdown, Reuters reports.

The stopgap funding and budget measure, approved by a 240-186 House vote, will go next to President Donald Trump. The White House said in a statement that he will sign it into law, which would extend government funding through March 23.

 




