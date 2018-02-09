Armen Sarkissian ready to work with Yelk faction if elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, is satisfied with the meeting held with the MPs of Yelk faction, reports Armenpress.

After the meeting he told reporters in the Parliament that a constructive and open meeting was held with the Yelk faction lawmakers. “We had a very open, professional discussion, addressed questions to each other. I personally feel satisfied with this meeting. And I want to state that this will not be the only meeting. We have already agreed on new meetings in the future”, Sarkissian said.

He added that before the meeting with the Yelk faction MPs he was aware that they will vote against his candidacy if he agrees to be nominated for the Presidential post. “Of course, I respect their decision, and it doesn’t mean that I will not work with them if elected as President. They are an oppositional political force, represent the opinion of some public circle, thus I look ahead in terms of cooperating with them”, Armen Sarkissian said.

The election of the President of Armenia will be held on March 2 in the Parliament.