Time to implement fundamental reforms – cooperation priorities with USAID discussed at Armenian Government

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, a presentation-discussion on Armenian Government-USAID cooperation was held on February 9, attended by U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, USAID / Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser, USAID Staff and heads of RA State agencies.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, highlighting the importance of the ongoing cooperation with USAID, underway since 1992, the Prime Minister pointed out that today’s presentation is a good opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas about where we are and which way to go.

The U.S. Ambassador noted that 70% of his government’s assistance to Armenia is implemented through USAID programs and mechanisms. According to Richard Mills, USAID is currently engaged in over 30 programs in Armenia, aimed at supporting reforms in priority areas: economy, governance, the judiciary, the fight against corruption, and so on.

USAID / Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser presented the list of implemented programs and their key findings, noting that USAID’s main goals are to promote economic growth in Armenia (favorable environment for trade and investment, higher competitiveness in target sectors) and enhance democracy and governance (greater civic participation and oversight of reforms, more transparent approaches to policy development and implementation).

Economic growth-oriented programs are mainly implemented in the spheres of energy, rural development, information technologies and water resources, while the joint efforts undertaken in the field of democracy and governance seek to implement various projects in territorial administration, child protection, civil society, human rights, anti-corruption campaign and humanitarian projects.

Thanking the Prime Minister for effective cooperation, Deborah Grieser underscored that USAID is prepared to discuss with the Armenian government the vectors of further partnership in tune with the country’s development priorities.

The heads of those government agencies implementing joint programs with USAID appreciated the years-long successful cooperation, introduced their achievements and presented their understanding of future cooperation.



Summing up the discussion, the Premier thanked the U.S. partners for impressive cooperation that has led to tangible results. Karen Karapetyan stressed that Armenia has initiated fundamental reforms and, in this respect, the furtherance of cooperation with USAID is of paramount importance.

“We have open partnership ties with both the U.S. Embassy in Armenia and USAID. We are eager to deepen our cooperation. There are several priorities: anti-corruption policy, bankruptcy, judicial system, irrigation system reform, health insurance, technical and institutional support to inspection bodies, digital agenda, agriculture, territorial administration, balancing the powers of regional and central authorities, tax and customs administration, targeted welfare policies, administrative registry and many other issues that call for prompt solutions. Problems will be faced at any time, but now it is time to implement exciting, fundamental reforms,” the Prime Minister said.