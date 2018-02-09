Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has been involved in a car accident on February 5 in Los Angeles.

According to Daily Mail, the 54-year old actor crashed his Tesla into a Nissan Altima, which in turn collided with a KIA Soul.

According to Armenian news reports, the driver of the Nissan Altima is an Armenian man.

Pitt exited his vehicle to take photos of the damages.

The drivers of the two other vehicles, who were very surprised to see the superstar, exchanged details with the actor.

“Nice meeting you” – Pitt said when shaking hands with the Armenian driver.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration