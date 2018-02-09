President Sargsyan visits Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on February 9 visited the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan to participate in the jubilee event dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the University, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President handed over high state awards to a group of the University’s employees, as well as bestowed a title of Honored Teacher for the contribution in education and science, as well as for the honest and productive work.

The President congratulated the ASPU teaching staff, students, graduates, as well as the University leadership on the 95th anniversary of the ASPU establishment and wished new achievements, as well as productive work. In his congratulatory remarks the President once again highlighted the important role of the pedagogical educational institution in every country’s life.

“I once again want to sincerely congratulate the people we were awarded with high state awards of our Fatherland. Of course, the prizes were awarded to their legal owners, but be confident that this is an appreciation to the whole staff. I am deeply convinced that you will do everything so that we all will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ASPU establishment with greater achievements. Believe me, your work is really very important, and this work gradually becomes more important in the contemporary world.

I once again congratulate you on the 95th anniversary of the University’s establishment. And as each jubilee is a new beginning for further achievements, I wish all of you a productive work”, the President stated.

President Sargsyan also visited the University’s museum where the history of the ASPU’s establishment is presented by archival documents, as well as the current activity of the university is introduced.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Yerevan, Minister of Education and Science, the ASPU Rector, FIDE President and representatives of the Armenian Chess Federation, President Serzh Sargsyan toured the newly-opened Chess scientific-research institute of the university, got acquainted with the conditions created for the activity of the institute and its programs. The institute operates within the ASPU as a separate subdivision. Leading specialists in science field, who are going to conduct research on psychological, sociological, educational and other issues of chess, are included in the institute.

“As a President of the Armenian Chess Federation, I am happy and want to thank for your specific attention to chess and for constantly proposing new initiatives. It’s not a coincidence that today FIDE President, our friend Kirsan Ilyumzhinov is with us, it’s absolutely not accidential that other countries are interested in our experience, and this at least means that we have taken the right path. I want to believe that this will be continuous”, President Sargsyan said.