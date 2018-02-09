Germany regional government seeks abolishing visa waiver with Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The government of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region seeks suspension of the visa free regime between the EU and Georgia, the public TV of Georgia reported citing WDR.

The visa waiver between Georgia and the EU was launched from March 28, 2017.

According to WDR, the regional government disapproves the growing number of Georgians who apply for asylum.

According to estimates, the number of asylum seekers from Georgia has increased by 35% in 2017.