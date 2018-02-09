Secretary Tillerson to visit Turkey

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey, the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a press briefing, Armenpress reports.

She informed that Secretary Tillerson will visit Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait on February 11-16.

In Ankara Rex Tillerson will have meetings with the Turkish top officials during which bilateral relations and regional issues will be discussed.