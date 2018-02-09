Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Secretary Tillerson to visit Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit Turkey, the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said at a press briefing, Armenpress reports.

She informed that Secretary Tillerson will visit Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Egypt and Kuwait on February 11-16.

In Ankara Rex Tillerson will have meetings with the Turkish top officials during which bilateral relations and regional issues will be discussed.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration