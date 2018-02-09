Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Armenian Parliament adopts bill banning import of right-sided steering cars


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill on banning the import of right-sided steering wheel vehicles at the first reading, reports Armenpress.

63 MPs voted in favor of bill on Temporary Ban of Vehicles With Right-Sided Steering Systems, whereas 34 MPs voted against.

The ban will come into force from April 1, 2018.

According to the explanation, the right-sided steering cars pose dangers for traffic safety, as Armenia uses right-hand traffic system.

The ban will be temporary since under the 2011 decision of the Customs Union Commission, from October of 2018 the imports of the right-sided steering wheel cars will be banned to EEU countries.




