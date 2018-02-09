Export increases by 43%, import by 55% in January 2018: Armenian PM presents operative data

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to operative data, the export increased by nearly 43% and the import by 55% in January 2018 compared to January 2017, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said on Facebook presenting the preliminary data, reports Armenpress.

“From now on there will be a new information system in the website of the ministry of economic development and investments which will provide complete information to Armenian manufacturers on the targeted markets and will enable them to determine in which foreign market there is a demand for their products”, the PM said.

According to the data of the Armenian National Statistical Service, Armenia’s foreign trade turnover comprised 6.4 billion USD in January-December 2017, from which the export comprised 2.2 billion USD and import 4.2 billion USD.