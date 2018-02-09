Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Lawmakers to vote on bill banning imports of right-sided steering cars


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session continues at the Parliament of Armenia.

The session was convened by the government of Armenia.

93 lawmakers are in attendance, as several bills will be put up for voting, including the bill which temporarily bans the import of right-side steering vehicles to the country.




