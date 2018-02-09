Defense Army soldier dies in Stepanakert military hospital

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army soldier Hayk S. Hakobyan, born in 1999, died in the Stepanakert central military hospital on February 8, at 14:15, due to illness, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends it condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.