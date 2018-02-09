Defense Army soldier dies in Stepanakert military hospital
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Defense Army soldier Hayk S. Hakobyan, born in 1999, died in the Stepanakert central military hospital on February 8, at 14:15, due to illness, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The Artsakh defense ministry shares the grief of the loss and extends it condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the soldier.
- 13:53 FIDE boss asks President Sargsyan chess revanche as blitz ends in draw
- 13:43 More than 10 programs to be implemented in Armenia’s employment market in 2018
- 13:35 Brad Pitt crashes vehicle in LA, Armenian man reportedly involved
- 12:50 President Sargsyan visits Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan
- 12:47 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/97 - ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ among weekly top ten
- 12:27 Los Zetas cartel leader arrested in Mexico
- 12:15 Germany regional government seeks abolishing visa waiver with Georgia
- 12:12 Parliament adopts bill on formation of Security Council
- 12:09 Presidential candidate Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition MPs from Yelk faction
- 11:45 Three Armenians indicted in USA for visa fraud
- 11:41 Secretary Tillerson to visit Turkey
- 11:32 Armenian Parliament adopts bill banning import of right-sided steering cars
- 11:26 Export increases by 43%, import by 55% in January 2018: Armenian PM presents operative data
- 11:16 Lawmakers to vote on bill banning imports of right-sided steering cars
- 11:08 US Senate votes to reopen the government, sending budget deal to the House
- 11:02 Defense Army soldier dies in Stepanakert military hospital
- 10:20 State Department concerned over conviction of U.S. citizen in Turkey
- 10:01 Road condition update: 09/02/2018
- 09:59 Turkey bombards Afrin, Syria
- 09:56 Armenian athletes A-OK as norovirus hits PyeongChang 2018
- 09:53 US government shuts down after Congress fails vote
- 09:51 ‘Peace must be preceded by a cessation of hostilities’ - MEP Lars Adaktusson on NK conflict
- 08:50 European Stocks down - 08-02-18
- 08:49 US stocks down - 08-02-18
- 08:48 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-18
- 08:47 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-02-18
- 08:46 Oil Prices down - 08-02-18
- 02.08-21:50 Last year was successful for Armenian-Chinese relations – Ambassador
- 02.08-21:08 Azerbaijani president’s announcements become subject of laughter
- 02.08-21:00 Turkish FM assures Iranian President military operation in northern Syria is a temporary
- 02.08-20:11 Azerbaijan’s supreme oppressor launches electoral “campaign” – MFA Armenia spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s announcement
- 02.08-19:47 Prospects of pharmaceutical industry development discussed at Government of Armenia
- 02.08-19:39 Baku entangled in the web of its own fabricated falsifications – Armenian FM receives OSCE MG Co-chairs
- 02.08-18:32 Armenian Premier sees vast opportunities and potentials to develop economic relations with Belarus
- 02.08-18:02 Repatriation will take place when Diaspora-Armenians see people in Armenia achieve success – Armen Sargsyan meets with alumni of Russian-Armenian University
14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6240 times US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3782 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2227 times President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1624 times Apple begins selling used iPhones
13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1599 times Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film