LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.73% to $2163.00, copper price down by 2.43% to $6879.00, lead price down by 2.58% to $2525.00, nickel price down by 3.11% to $13080.00, tin price down by 2.17% to $21375.00, zinc price down by 2.04% to $3407.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.62% to $81500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.