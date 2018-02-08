Azerbaijan’s supreme oppressor launches electoral “campaign” – MFA Armenia spokesperson comments on Aliyev’s announcement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s supreme oppressor has launched electoral “campaign”, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Tigran Balayan twitted responding to the announcement of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, saying “More pressure should be exerted against Armenia”.

“Azerbaijan’s supreme oppressor has launched electoral “campaign”. By the way, he was the one to say that all fundamental freedoms are protected in Azerbaijan”, Balayan wrote.

Ilham Aliyev urged to exert more pressure on Armenia and made some other uproarious announcments during the 6th congress of “Yeni Azərbaycan” party.