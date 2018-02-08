Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Prospects of pharmaceutical industry development discussed at Government of Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received representatives of pharmaceutical industry in February 8. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, steps aimed at the future development of the sphere and its prospects were discussed at the meeting.

Particularly, a reference was made to tax and customs administration, improvement of the legislation, fostering exports and production growth, involvement of new markets and toolkits for state assistance. A range of proposals were presented by the representatives of pharmaceutical companies.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the Government will discuss all the pragmatic and realistic proposals, adding that the Executive is ready to provide necessary assistance to concrete projects and initiatives. The PM tasked the relevant state bodies to keep the discussed issues in the focus and take appropriate measures in that direction.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6169 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3733 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2122 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1541 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1531 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration