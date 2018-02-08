Prospects of pharmaceutical industry development discussed at Government of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received representatives of pharmaceutical industry in February 8. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, steps aimed at the future development of the sphere and its prospects were discussed at the meeting.

Particularly, a reference was made to tax and customs administration, improvement of the legislation, fostering exports and production growth, involvement of new markets and toolkits for state assistance. A range of proposals were presented by the representatives of pharmaceutical companies.

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the Government will discuss all the pragmatic and realistic proposals, adding that the Executive is ready to provide necessary assistance to concrete projects and initiatives. The PM tasked the relevant state bodies to keep the discussed issues in the focus and take appropriate measures in that direction.