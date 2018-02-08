Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Armenian Premier sees vast opportunities and potentials to develop economic relations with Belarus


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 8 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Igor Nazaruk.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues referring to the implementation process of the agreements reached recently in Alamaty between the Heads of Governments of Armenia and Belarus. Ambassador Nazaruk emphasized that following the meeting with his Armenian counterpart, the Prime Minister of Belarus has set a task and issued relevant instructions for the heads of various state bodies to activate economic relations with Armenia. A working group has been established that will visit Armenia in the near future headed by the Deputy PM of Belarus.

Karen Karapetyan expressed conviction that there are broad opportunities and potentials to develop bilateral economic relations. In this context the Armenian Premier and Ambassador of Belarus referred to the implementation of joint projects in the spheres of agriculture, including livestock breeding, supply of agricultural machinery, agricultural production, information technologies, transport, and tourism. The involvement of Belarusian companies in the free economic zone of Meghri and a number of other issues were discussed as well.




