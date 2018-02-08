Repatriation will take place when Diaspora-Armenians see people in Armenia achieve success – Armen Sargsyan meets with alumni of Russian-Armenian University

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan, proposed by the Republican Party of Armenia as a presidential candidate, Ambassador of Armenia to the UK met with the club members of Russian-Armenian University (RAU) alumni at the initiative of Rector Armen Darbinyan. Armen Sargsyan noted that he accepted the invitation with pleasure and also expressed a wish to meet with other young people representing other universities, scientific and educational spheres.

“I am convinced Armenia has many young and talented young people full of knowledge and vigor. For me one of the most important points is that if I do something, I do it for you, which means for the future of Armenia, for the youth, since you are in the focus of all our efforts, struggle and goals”, ARMENPRESS reports Sargsyan saying.

The youth involved in information technology, business, journalism, public relations, economics, political science had the opportunity to raise issues of their concern and present expectations. The topics varied widely – from economy to cultural tourism and repatriation.

“The formula is very simple. We have to manage to record victories and achievements and value them. We cannot regularly say that everything is bad, when there are many good things in this country. Let’s make the good more visible”, Armen Sargsyan said, adding that when our Diaspora compatriots see people in Armenia achieving success, they will also return to the Motherland.