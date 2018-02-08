Supreme religious council to express position on situation over Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A new situation has emerged over the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul following the letter received from Istanbul Governor’s Office. The Turkish authorities do not recognize the election of Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan as a patriarchal locum tenens. ARMENPRRESS talked to director of information services of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin priest Vahram Melikyan for clarifications.

“Naturally, Patriarchal bodies should comment on this letter. Therefore, in this situation it’s necessary to wait for the decision of the relevant bodies of the Patriarchate.

Supreme religious council will refer to this issue during its upcoming meeting, on February 20, and will declare its position.

The Catholicos of All Armenians keeps in constant touch with the Patriarchal locum tenens and the Bishops of the Church. The expectation of His Holiness is that the relevant bodies of the Church will overcome the existing situation in line with the constitution of the Patriarchate and the Church rules, in a tranquil and harmonious spirit”, Priest Vahram told ARMENPRESS.

Istanbul Governor’s Office eventually responded to the letter of the Armenian side sent months before in regards to the election of the Armenian Patriarch, stating that it doesn’t recognize Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan as a patriarchal locum tenens.

In the letter, which was signed by Istanbul deputy governor Ismail Gultekin, it is stated that Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch Mesrop Mutafian is still alive and therefore there are no necessary conditions for electing a new patriarch.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said health problems are not enough to declare the patriarchal position as vacant, thus, Archbishop Aram Atesyan continues his post of the patriarchal vicar, and all processes on Bekchian’s being elected as patriarchal locum tenens are declared invalid.

In the letter it is stated that all decisions adopted by Archbishop Bekchyan are also considered as invalid.