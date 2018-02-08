Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-02-18
YEREVAN, 8 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 February, USD exchange rate down by 0.49 drams to 481.86 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.43 drams to 589.27 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 8.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.81 drams to 667.57 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 125.54 drams to 20521.69 drams. Silver price down by 2.05 drams to 258.56 drams. Platinum price down by 108.50 drams to 15197.81 drams.
