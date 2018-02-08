Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Minister Martirosyan meets with Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi in UAE


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan on February 8 met with His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, emir of Ras Al Khaimah, member of the UAE Supreme Council within the frames of his working visit to the United Arab Emirates, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a wide range of issues of bilateral interest in the sphere of road construction, digital infrastructures development, transportation corridors and the air transportations between Armenia and the UAE were discussed.

The minister presented Armenia’s ongoing state policy in these spheres and the ongoing programs.

In particular, Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi was introduced on Armenia’s economic growth rates, figures and achievements in IT field, digital agenda, investment program being implemented by public-private sector format, as well as Armenia’s commercial relations with the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

At the end of the meeting the minister invited Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi to Armenia.




