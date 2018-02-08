Yerevan City Hall to set fines for illegal use of fireworks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall plans to define high fines for illegal use of fireworks in the city.

The Parliament today debated the bill on amending the law on fines.

First deputy mayor Kamo Areyan said a first-time violation will be fined with 1 million drams. If the violation is repeated within one year after the first one, the organizer of the illegal firworks will be fined with 2 million drams.

A fine is also planned for nighttime fireworks – for disturbance, 100,000 drams.

After the bill, the government will pass relevant decisions defining standards.