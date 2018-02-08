Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Yerevan City Hall to set fines for illegal use of fireworks


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall plans to define high fines for illegal use of fireworks in the city.

The Parliament today debated the bill on amending the law on fines.

First deputy mayor Kamo Areyan said a first-time violation will be fined with 1 million drams. If the violation is repeated within one year after the first one, the organizer of the illegal firworks will be fined with 2 million drams.

A fine is also planned for nighttime fireworks – for disturbance, 100,000 drams.  

After the bill, the government will pass relevant decisions defining standards.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6169 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3733 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2122 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1541 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1531 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration