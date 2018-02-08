Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Armenian lawmakers debate bill banning import of right-sided steering cars


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament debated the bill which will ban the imports of right-sided steering wheel vehicles to the country.

The bill is titled Temporary Ban of Vehicles With Right-Sided Steering Systems.

It was presented by first deputy minister of transportation, communication and IT Gagik Grigoryan.

The ban will be in force from April 1 to October 1, if passed.

According to the deputy minister, the right-sided steering cars pose dangers for traffic safety, as Armenia uses right-hand traffic system.

The ban will be temporary since under the 2011 decision of the Customs Union Commission, from October of 2018 the imports of the right sided steering wheel cars will be banned to EEU countries.

 

 




