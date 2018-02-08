Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Armen Sarkissian meets with lawmakers of French National Assembly in Paris


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, a candidate for the post of the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, on February 6 met with lawmakers of the French National Assembly (lower house of the parliament) in Paris, his Office told Armenpress.

The meeting with lawmaker Olivier Dassault touched upon the progressive development of the Armenian-French ties and in this context importance was attached to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to France in January 2018.

Olivier Dassault warmly remembered his visit to Armenia last year in September at the invitation of Armen Sarkissian and the meeting with the Armenian President.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6169 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3733 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2122 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1541 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1531 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration