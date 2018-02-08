Armen Sarkissian meets with lawmakers of French National Assembly in Paris

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, a candidate for the post of the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, on February 6 met with lawmakers of the French National Assembly (lower house of the parliament) in Paris, his Office told Armenpress.

The meeting with lawmaker Olivier Dassault touched upon the progressive development of the Armenian-French ties and in this context importance was attached to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to France in January 2018.

Olivier Dassault warmly remembered his visit to Armenia last year in September at the invitation of Armen Sarkissian and the meeting with the Armenian President.