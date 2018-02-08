New Ambassador of Poland visits Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Paweł Cieplak visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial where he laid flowers at the Eternal Flame paying a tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress.
The Ambassador and the delegation led by him were received by acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Gevorg Vardanyan who introduced the guests on the history of the construction of the Memorial, as well as explained its symbolic meaning.
The Polish delegation also visited the Museum-Institute where they got acquainted with the exhibits.
After the tour in the Museum the Polish Ambassador left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.