Skier Michael Michaelyan says proud to be flag-bearer at 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Skier Michael Michaelyan, Armenia’s flag-bearer at the 2018 Winter Olympics Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, says it is a great honor to carry his country’s flag at the inauguration.

“I feel proud, because without any serious funding we try to represent our little mountainous Armenia. With our small records, we are trying to compete with the US, Russia and other countries”, Michaelyan told ARMENPRESS.

Armenia is the only country in the world to have three athletes from the same family to become flag bearers. Michaelyan’s mother and brother were flag bearers of Armenia in the past.

Gagik Bolshikyan, head of Armenia’s delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea, told ARMENPRESS that skiers Katya Galstyan, Ashot Karapetyan, coaches Arthur Michaelyan and Seyran Harutyunyan, and Armenian Federation of Skiing boss Gagik Sargsyan will participate in the parade also.

The opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics will take place February 9, 15:00 Yerevan time.

It is an unprecedented event that three members of the same family are flag-bearers at the Olympic Games.

Michaelyan’s mother was a flag bearer for Armenia at the 1998 18th Winter Olympics, while his brother carried the flag at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.