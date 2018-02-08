Government’s changes aim at promoting fair competitiveness in procurement system – finance minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The changes made in the procurement field last year aim at promoting fair competitiveness in the procurement system, finance minister Vardan Aramyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“As a result of this a price will be formed which we will be able to give aimed at acquiring the best quality goods”, the minister said.

The minister reminded that a new system launched in April 2017.

“Four main principles were taken into account after the installation of this system. We follow the problems that emerge in the procurement field and try to quickly solve them”, the minister said.