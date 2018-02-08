Putin confesses not owning smartphone
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin confessed that he doesn’t own a smartphone.
The president was speaking at the session of the Science and Education Council.
“Mikhail Valentinovich, you said everyone has a smartphone. But I don’t have one, you also don’t, see. While you say everyone does”, Putin told the president of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk, who delivered a speech earlier.
Back in 2014, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin doesn’t have a mobile phone, and that the Russian leader prefers using “other communication methods”.
