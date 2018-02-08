Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Putin confesses not owning smartphone


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin confessed that he doesn’t own a smartphone.

The president was speaking at the session of the Science and Education Council.

“Mikhail Valentinovich, you said everyone has a smartphone. But I don’t have one, you also don’t, see. While you say everyone does”, Putin told the president of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk, who delivered a speech earlier.

Back in 2014, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin doesn’t have a mobile phone, and that the Russian leader prefers using “other communication methods”.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6169 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3733 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2122 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1541 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1531 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration