Putin confesses not owning smartphone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin confessed that he doesn’t own a smartphone.

The president was speaking at the session of the Science and Education Council.

“Mikhail Valentinovich, you said everyone has a smartphone. But I don’t have one, you also don’t, see. While you say everyone does”, Putin told the president of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk, who delivered a speech earlier.

Back in 2014, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin doesn’t have a mobile phone, and that the Russian leader prefers using “other communication methods”.