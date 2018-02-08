150 mln AMD investment program to be implemented in winemaking field by government’s assistance

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government approved the application of Van Sevan Ltd. according to which the company will use the privilege of exempting the imported technological equipment, their components and raw materials from import customs duty within the frames of the ongoing investment program in the priority field, reports Armenpress.

Deputy minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan said the products imported by the company will be used in winemaking. “Within the frames of the program it is planned to make nearly 150 million AMD investment and create 7 jobs with 160.000 drams average salary”, the deputy minister said.

In the 3rd year of the implementation of the program the production volumes will comprise nearly 684 million AMD from which the products worth 17 million AMD will be sold in Armenia, and the goods worth 152.6 million dram will be exported to the EAEU member states, and the remaining products will be exported to third countries.