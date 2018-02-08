Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Arsene Wenger praises Mkhitaryan as top quality player, professional


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger commented on the upcoming match against Tottenham.

Speaking about Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the new addition to the Gunners, Wenger said during the last match with Everton the Armenian played like a real professional.

 “Once the game has started, these guys have top-level experience”, Wenger said referring to Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang, the Daily Star reports.

 “He has a very professional attitude in training and matches”, he said about Mkhitaryan.

“They know what’s important and that’s to focus on their performance”.

“These guys are top quality players. Why should they not repeat the performance [vs. Everton].”




