Deputy FM Kocharyan doesn’t expect change in Russia’s stance on NK conflict after presidential elections

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan says after the upcoming presidential elections Russia will continue maintaining its stance on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, reports Armenpress.

Asked whether he expects new activeness, initiatives from Russia on the NK conflict settlement after the presidential elections, the deputy FM said. “Frankly, I would not link this issue with the elections. Russia has its own policy which is constant”.