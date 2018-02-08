Procedure of formation of Security Council announced: President and Parliament Speaker not to be included in Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is discussing the draft law on the Formation and Activity of the Security Council, reports Armenpress.

First deputy justice minister Artur Hovhannisyan said according to the 2005 Constitutional changes the Security Council was chaired by the President of the Republic, but according to the 2015 Constitutional Changes the Security Council is chaired by the Prime Minister, and the procedure of formation and activity of the Council should be defined by law.

“And now we are presenting this draft law to you. The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, the first deputy PM, the two deputy PMs, defense minister, foreign minister, director of the national security service, police chief, chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces and secretary of the national security council”, he said.

He informed that by the draft law they have also defined the Council’s activity procedure. “Of course, in order to exercise the Constitutional powers, the 7 votes of the Council’s members will be necessary, but as for the consulting issues, the majority of the votes of the members will be enough”, the deputy minister said.