Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Procedure of formation of Security Council announced: President and Parliament Speaker not to be included in Council


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is discussing the draft law on the Formation and Activity of the Security Council, reports Armenpress.

First deputy justice minister Artur Hovhannisyan said according to the 2005 Constitutional changes the Security Council was chaired by the President of the Republic, but according to the 2015 Constitutional Changes the Security Council is chaired by the Prime Minister, and the procedure of formation and activity of the Council should be defined by law.

“And now we are presenting this draft law to you. The members of the Security Council will be the Prime Minister, the first deputy PM, the two deputy PMs, defense minister,  foreign minister, director of the national security service, police chief, chief of the general staff of the Armed Forces and secretary of the national security council”, he said.

He informed that by the draft law they have also defined the Council’s activity procedure. “Of course, in order to exercise the Constitutional powers, the 7 votes of the Council’s members will be necessary, but as for the consulting issues, the majority of the votes of the members will be enough”, the deputy minister said.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6169 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3733 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 2122 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

16:11, 02.02.2018
Viewed 1541 times
Apple begins selling used iPhones

13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1531 times
Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration