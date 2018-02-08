Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Without realization of Vienna, St. Petersburg agreements progress is impossible, says deputy FM


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan advises to compare the statements of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides after the Co-Chairs’ regional visit.

During an interview after the Cabinet meeting, Kocharyan stressed that the results of negotiations will be able to be assessed only after that.

Asked about the situation in the talks after the Krakow meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs, Kocharyan said that the result, development is the visit of the Co-Chairs to the region.

“Overall, we can say one thing, that the line taken by the co-chairs remains unchanged, meaning formation of an atmosphere of trust is needed for progress in the negotiations, which in turn requires realization of respective agreements. In this case, the only thing we can say for the record is the following small step: the agreement of the adversary in the issue of increasing the number of the monitoring group. This decision hasn’t been realized yet”, Kocharyan said.

Asked whether to expect boosting of negotiations afer political processes in April in Armenia and Azerbaijan, the deputy minister said: “It depends what you understand by saying negotiations. If we are talking about the goal that a real progress can happen in the negotiations process, it implies that the actions must be realized which exist from the Vienna and St. Petersburg meetings, because it is clear for everyone, that without it, without an atmosphere of trust, moving forward is almost impossible”.




