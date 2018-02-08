Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

South Korean president to hold meeting with North delegation ahead of PyeongChang 2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting on February 10 with the official delegation from North Korea which will arrive in Pyeongchang to participate in the inauguration of the Winter Olympics, Yonhap reports.

The meeting will take place at a luncheon.

The North Korean delegation will arrive for the Winter Olympics on February 9.

The North Korean leader’s sister is included in the delegation.

 




