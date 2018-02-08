Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Kylie Jenner breaks Instagram like record with baby pic


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her newborn daughter – Stormi, BBC reports.

The reality star took to Instagram to share the news with her 103 million followers.

The 20-year-old kept her pregnancy "hidden" but on Monday returned with a 12-minute video and announced she'd given birth on 1 February.

Kylie's picture was liked over 11 million times in just a few hours, making it the most-liked post on the social platform ever.

 




