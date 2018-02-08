'He is a strong leader': Lord Ara Darzi welcomes Armen Sarkissian's candidacy for post of President of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Famous British-Armenian doctor and politician Ara Darzi thinks Armen Sarkissian is a person that will actually fit very well in the Presidential role, reports Armenpress.

“I was delighted to hear that Armen Sarkissian has been nominated for a potential role as the President of Armenia. I’ve known Armen for many years. I know of many of his attributes, he is a strong leader, he is a person who has been involved in politics before. He is genuine individual who have always been trusted and respected. So I think it’s a fantastic opportunity if he takes up the role”, Lord Ara Darzi said.

He stated that the attributes of any presidents are obviously very unique, and according to him, Armen Sarkissian matches with many of them.

“He is someone who demonstrated leadership before. He is a man of great integrity and more values. And I think with the Constitutional changes we will be seen in Armenia, and the role of the President vs the role of the Executive, I think he is a person that would actually fit very well in the Presidential role. He is there to support the Executive, hold them to account, but at the same time, really spring Armenia worldwide and globally, and really embrace the Diaspora as we all know there are more Armenians outside than within Armenia. So I think it’s an important role and I think he has all the attributes to fill that role and execute his powers within that role”, Ara Darzi said.

Ara Darzi is an Armenian-British doctor and Labour politician. Lord Darzi is one of the world's leading surgeons and holds the Paul Hamlyn Chair of Surgery at Imperial College London, specializing in the field of minimally invasive and robot-assisted surgery, having pioneered many new techniques and technologies. He has become strongly identified with trying to change the National Health Service (NHS) in England and is recognized internationally as an advocate for applying innovative reforms to health systems globally.

He visited Armenia at different occasions, organized trainings for Armenian doctors and provided medical equipment to some of Armenia’s hospitals.