Russian, Turkish Presidents discuss prospects for new contacts on Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the continuation of joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria and the new contacts at this format during a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said, Armenpress reports.

