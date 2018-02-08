Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Russian, Turkish Presidents discuss prospects for new contacts on Syria


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the continuation of joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria and the new contacts at this format during a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said, Armenpress reports.

“The continuation of joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria was highlighted”, the statement said. “The prospects for new contacts at this format were discussed”.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6082 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3683 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2525 times
Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 1700 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1663 times
PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration