US-led coalition airstrike kills over 100 pro-government forces in Syria- ABC


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Over 100 soldiers of the pro-governmental forces of Syria have been killed from US-led coalition airstrikes, ABC reports.

A U.S. official said there were no U.S. casualties in the attack, which the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition called "unprovoked" and an "act of aggression" by "Syrian pro-regime forces."

"Syrian pro-regime forces initiated an unprovoked attack against well-established Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters Feb. 7," the coalition said in a statement. "Coalition service members in an advise, assist, and accompany capacity were co-located with SDF partners during the attack."

The attack on the SDF headquarters east of the Euphrates River was well coordinated and involved T-54 and T-72 tanks, as well as artillery.

 




