Armenia’s Katya Galstyan vows top performance at PyeongChang 2018


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. In just a few hours the XXIII Olympic Winter Games Flame will be lit up in PyeongChang.

This year, Armenia is represented by three athletes at the Winter Olympic Games.

One of them is skier Katya Galstyan. In an interview to ARMENPRESS she spoke about her experience at the previous Olympics and expectations from PyeongChang 2018.

“I began skiing since I was 15-16”, Katya says, adding that she began to be professionally involved in the sports 10 years ago.

Asked by she chose skiing, she mentioned that there is no opportunity for others sports in the village where she comes from – Hartashen.

The biggest dream of athletes is to participate in the Olympic Games. What should you learn from these Games?

Back at the Sochi Olympics I wasn’t thinking that I would take part and I didn’t train well. But this time I told myself that I should train to be sent to PyeongChang. I began training for this back from previous winter.

“I will try to exceed my best results at the Olympics”, she said.

Full interview available in Armenian.

By Varvara Hayrapetyan

 




