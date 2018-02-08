Polish IT companies' orders to be transferred to Gyumri developers: DFA representative Lukasz Walerjan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) in Poland and the president of Blue Idea company Mr. Lukasz Walerjan during his visit in Gyumri announced about the launch of a new business; the orders of Polish businesses will be transferred to the specialists and the start-ups of Gyumri Technology Center. Blue Idea has already developed a marketing and PR strategy to introduce Armenia's economic potential, the company, and this initiative to the Polish market. Later on, the opening of the Blue Idea Armenian branch is expected, the DFA told Armenpress.

Nowadays, the IT and programming market is rapidly growing in Poland. There are many programmers in the country, but the market demand continues to grow, so the Polish companies are interested in outsourcing their projects. Aiming at boosting the economic development of both countries, Blue Idea has became the intermediate of Polish and Armenian IT companies. During his visit to Shirak marz, the DFA representative Lukasz Walerjan had a meeting with governor Arthur Khachatryan and mayor Samvel Balasanyan.

“The IT sector is developing in Poland and there is a lack of programmers and professionals in the country. I, as an official representative of the DFA and the Blue Idea company under my supervision, as an intermediate chain and team, will collect Polish IT companies' projects and transfer orders to top-class professionals in Gyumri Technology Center”, Mr. Lukasz Walerjan said.

“Our discussions with businessman Lukasz Walerjan were effective. He expressed readiness to engage in business in Armenia and we guided him to Gyumri, because Gyumri and Vanadzor are priorities set by the government. We are glad that the project is starting”, DFA Area Manager, Mrs. Alina Yeghiazaryan, said.

LukaszWalerjan, accompanied by his partner in Gyumri Mrs. Amalya Yeghoyan, also got acquainted with the IT infrastructure, has been hosted by Techno-Friday in the GTC, and presented the Blue Idea to the students. Blue Idea R&D Manager Olga Kowalska and Branch Director in Armenia Tigran Amatuni also participated in an event.