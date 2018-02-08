Armenian police introduce mobile speed cameras to boost safety

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s traffic police is introducing mobile speed cameras from today in the country’s roads to detect and record speeding violations.

The mobile traffic enforcement devices will be used particularly in high-risk areas.

The mobile speed cameras will not have a pre-warning sign about their location.

“We urge all drivers to maintain safety rules, namely the defined speed limits. Maintain rules regardless of the fact if the given location is being supervised by cameras or traffic police officers”, deputy traffic police chief Armen Khachatryan said.