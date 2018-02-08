Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

12 Armenian chess players to compete at Aeroflot Open


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 12 chess players from Armenia will participate at the Aeroflot Open in Moscow, Russia.

The major chess festival will take place February 19 – March 2 with 3 tournaments expected.

Gabriel Sargsyan, Hayk Martirosyan from the national team of Armenia, GM Manuel Petrosyan, Arman Michaelyan and international masters Aram Hakobyan and Shant Sargsyan will compete at tournament A.

Tigran Harutyunyan, Hovik Hayrapetyan, Tigran Kotanjyan, Davit Mirzoyan and Hovhannes Hakobyan will compete at tournament B, and only one player, Mark Basentsyan will compete at tournament C.




