Venezuela sets presidential election at April 22

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Venezuela’s election board on Wednesday said a presidential election would be held on April 22, Reuters reported.

President Nicolas Maduro has already launched his campaign for a second term and stands as the only candidate. Venezuela's fractured opposition coalition has not selected a candidate or decided if it will boycott the election, ABC News reported.

The United States and countries in Europe and Latin America have condemned the hurry to hold elections, which traditionally has been held late in the year.