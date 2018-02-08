Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Venezuela sets presidential election at April 22


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Venezuela’s election board on Wednesday said a presidential election would be held on April 22, Reuters reported.

President Nicolas Maduro has already launched his campaign for a second term and stands as the only candidate. Venezuela's fractured opposition coalition has not selected a candidate or decided if it will boycott the election, ABC News reported.

The United States and countries in Europe and Latin America have condemned the hurry to hold elections, which traditionally has been held late in the year.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6082 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3683 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2525 times
Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 1700 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1663 times
PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration