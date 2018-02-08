Azerbaijan guns down Artsakh soldier
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A 20 year old soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army has been killed by Azerbaijani forces while on duty, the country’s defense ministry said.
In a statement the ministry said the shooting happened at 13:50, February 7, in a military position located in the southern section of the Defense Army.
The killed soldier is identified as Hayk Kalantaryan.
An investigation was launched.
