Azerbaijan guns down Artsakh soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A 20 year old soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army has been killed by Azerbaijani forces while on duty, the country’s defense ministry said.

In a statement the ministry said the shooting happened at 13:50, February 7, in a military position located in the southern section of the Defense Army.

The killed soldier is identified as Hayk Kalantaryan.

An investigation was launched.