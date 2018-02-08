Extraordinary session to be convened in Parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The third session of the 4-day sitting began in the Armenian Parliament with 98 lawmakers in attendance.

MPs will vote for bills debated at earlier sessions.

After the agenda of the 4-day sitting is completed, lawmakers will continue working since the government has initiated an extraordinary session.

Bills such as banning the imports of right-sided steering cars, bills on pardon, the public council and the formation of the security council are included in the agenda.