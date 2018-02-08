Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Turkish student arrested for insulting Erdogan online


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A student has been arrested in Turkey for making insulting social media posts about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2014 and in 2016, Diken reports.

Helin Nigit, the accused student, was handcuffed in the university and later charged by the prosecution with insulting an official, and insulting the president.

The communist movement of the country, a member of which is the student, said that they will seek legal action against the detainment.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6082 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3683 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2525 times
Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 1700 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1663 times
PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration