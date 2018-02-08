Turkish student arrested for insulting Erdogan online
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A student has been arrested in Turkey for making insulting social media posts about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2014 and in 2016, Diken reports.
Helin Nigit, the accused student, was handcuffed in the university and later charged by the prosecution with insulting an official, and insulting the president.
The communist movement of the country, a member of which is the student, said that they will seek legal action against the detainment.
