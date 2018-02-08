New hotels, resorts, festivals: Armenia’s Tavush province boosts tourism – Governor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 11 billion 458 million 500 thousand USD investments were made in Armenia’s Tavush province in 2017 by the state, international and donor organizations, as well as by the private investors. According to statistics, nearly 3000 jobs in textile, mining industry, agricultural products production and reprocessing, tourism, service, trade and other spheres were created in the province in 2017.

Governor of Tavush Hovik Abovyan gave an interview to ARMENPRESS talking about the programs of 2017 and the activities for 2018.

-Mr. Abovyan, how can you describe 2017 for Tavush province in general? What key achievements will you identify?

-I would assess the 2017 for the province positive in general. We had many achievements, in particular I would like to mention the Tavush Textile operating in Choratan which expanded its volumes, production units were opened in Berd and Movses. A beer factory was established in Dilijan providing with nearly 90 jobs, the HimnaTavush development foundation continued its activities during the year. Greenhouses, new, modern drip irrigation gardens were created by the UN Rural Areas Economic Development Program. There are also significant achievements in tourism and alternative energy spheres. Overall, nearly 11 billion 458 million 500 thousand USD investments were made in the province in 2017 by the state, international and donor organizations, as well as be the private investors. According to statistics nearly 3000 jobs in textile, mining industry, agricultural products production and reprocessing, tourism, service, trade and other spheres were created in the province in 2017.

-What are the Governorate’s priorities for 2018?

-In 2017 by the Government’s decision the 2017-2025 territorial development strategy of the Tavush province was approved which is going to be an important guideline for the activities of the coming years and development. Among the priority spheres for the province development is tourism. The next priority field is agriculture since the province is traditionally engaged in agriculture. This is also enshrined in the strategy. I also want to inform that in addition to the strategy, annual action plans will also be developed.

-Last year the Tavush province presented several investment programs to the Government. What are these programs about and at what stage is that process? Will new jobs be created this year in the province by the implementation of these or other investment programs?

-12 out of 25 investment programs submitted to the Government have been approved in 2017. 2 out of the 12 programs have been financed. One of the funded programs is the program of establishing strawberry greenhouse, and the next one is the program of setting up Koti meat reprocessing production. Of course, the new investment programs will lead to creation of jobs.

-What actions did the Governorate plan for boosting tourism? Do you have any plans to create conditions for other parts of the province, in addition to Dilijan and Ijevan, to be within the frames of tourism interests?

-I already stated that tourism is one of the priority directions of the province which is enshrined in the development strategy. There are also a lot of instructions by the Government in regards to this field. One of the most important preconditions to develop tourism is the increase of awareness about the province. In cooperation with several local and international organizations, numerous events were held in different parts of the province during 2017. Honey and Berry festival was held in Berd region, as well as the Carpet festival was held in Dilijan. These traditional events expand every year aimed at increasing awareness on the province and contributing to tourism development. The creation of the information centers will also boost tourism development which mainly aims at rural tourism development. Such centers were established in Yenokavan in partnership with the USAID and the YSU Ijevan branch by the UNDP. I also want to state that hotels, resorts, service centers are being constructed in the province by different private investors. It is planned to renovate the road to Makaravank by the UNDP aimed at developing tourism, to build guesthouses in Chinchin, and the different organizations of the field will expand their activity.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Full interview is available in Armenian.