Taiwan quake toll rises to 10, 58 missing


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Scores of aftershocks hampered rescue efforts on Thursday as emergency personnel combed through collapsed buildings in search of survivors after a powerful earthquake killed at least 10 people near Taiwan’s popular tourist city of Hualien, Reuters reports.

The coastal city of Hualien was hit by a magnitude 6.4 quake just before midnight (1600 GMT) on Tuesday that also injured 265 people. Four buildings collapsed, officials said, and about 58 people were still missing.

More than 600 soldiers and 1,300 police have been deployed to help with rescue efforts.




