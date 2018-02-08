UN chief calls for truce during 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for truce during the PyeongChang Olympic Games in South Korea, Armenpress reports citing the UN website.

In his message the UN chief said “this ideal has more resonance than ever on the Korean peninsula”.

“I call on all parties to conflict to observe the Olympic Truce during the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Let the Olympic Flame shine as a beacon to human solidarity. Let the Olympic Truce help spread a culture of peace”, the UN chief said.

He reminded that the ancient Greek tradition of the ekecheira, or ‘Olympic Truce,’ began in the eighth century B.C., and serves as a hallowed principle of the Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) renewed this tradition in 1992 by calling upon all nations to observe the Truce.