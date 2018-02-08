Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-02-18


LONDON, FEBUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.73% to $2179.00, copper price down by 0.70% to $7050.00, lead price down by 0.02% to $2592.00, nickel price up by 0.90% to $13500.00, tin price up by 0.81% to $21850.00, zinc price up by 0.12% to $3478.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




