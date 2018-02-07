Aram Ananyan praises consistent work of “Zartonk” to withstand modern challenges

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The 80th anniversary of “Zartonk” daily was solemnly marked at Tekeyan Center on February 5 under the auspices of the Lebanese Ministry of Information. The representative of His Holiness Aram I Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Smbat Spunjian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan, Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan, readers of “Zartonk”.

In his speech called “Zartonk in the pan-Armenian media landscape – thoughts over future media”, Aram Ananyan praised the consistent work of Lebanese-Armenian “Zartonk” to withstand modern media challenges and referred to the cooperation of ARMENPRESS and Diaspora-based media. “More than 5 decades ago, in 1967, when remote connection was established, ARMENPRESS started to provide native-language articles to the Diaspora news outlet. “Zartonk” was one of the first periodicals to which the Armenian telegraphic agency provided both local and international information on daily basis. I can say without exaggeration that the mentioned historical event gave new impetus to the journalists of Armenia and Diaspora”, Aram Ananyan said.

Congratulating on the anniversary of the periodical, the Director of ARMENPRESS underlined that there is another jubilee year of key importance for Armenia – the 100th anniversaries of the first Republic of Armenia and the heroic battles of May. “ARMENPRESS was also born in the first Republic of Armenia and will mark the 100th anniversary this December”, he said, adding that this jubilee anniversary is a chance for adopting innovative approaches and entering a new phase for ARENPRESS as a state-run pan-Armenian media outlet.