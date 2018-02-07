Armenian Government to submit report on price rise and its consequences

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will submit a report on the recent price rise and its consequences in Armenia, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said, answering the question of ARF parliamentary faction member Armenuhi Kyureghyan during a Q&A session. “But I would like to note that we have recorded 7.7% rise of economic activation which is the highest in the region and 2.5% price rise, which is the lowest in the region. There is price rise even in countries where the state has direct influence on the prices of goods, such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM saying.

He added that there are two reasons for the price rise – external factors over which the Government has given clarifications and the steps of the Government that lead to the price rise. “As a result of the excise tax increase petrol price has increased, but the petrol price rise has not influenced on the petrol price since no transportations are carried out by petrol. Compressed gas price has also increased, but now we have the price we had two years ago. This means this price is nothing new for the consumers of compressed gas”, he said.